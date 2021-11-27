Defis Network (DFS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,725.00

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. Defis Network has a market cap of $886,986.79 and approximately $11,725.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Defis Network has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Defis Network coin can currently be bought for $2.39 or 0.00004347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Defis Network Coin Profile

Defis Network (CRYPTO:DFS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 coins and its circulating supply is 370,848 coins. The official website for Defis Network is www.defis.network . Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Defis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Defis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

