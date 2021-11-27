DeGate (DG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.70 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $18.58 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,322,048 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

