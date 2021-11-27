Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the October 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

DDF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 11,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,879. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

