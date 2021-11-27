Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.48% of Delek US worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DK opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,460 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

