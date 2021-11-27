Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,318 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.05% of Dell Technologies worth $42,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,315 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 86.35% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

