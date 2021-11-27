Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 143,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 63,090 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 9,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,303,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,525,000 after purchasing an additional 793,818 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,399,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 247,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 117,850 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -279.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

