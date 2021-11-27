DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.22% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $27,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,458 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,349,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,906 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,787,000 after acquiring an additional 822,971 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 394.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 947,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after acquiring an additional 755,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.21 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

