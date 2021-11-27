Depth Token Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (DEP)

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Depth Token has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Depth Token has a total market capitalization of $510,197.47 and $18,784.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Depth Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00044151 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00232000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Depth Token

DEP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Depth Token Coin Trading

