Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.78 and traded as low as C$1.45. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85.

About Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

