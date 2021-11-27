Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
DSNY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 7,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,020. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.45.
About Destiny Media Technologies
