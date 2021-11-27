Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DSNY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 7,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,020. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.45.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

