Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the October 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €138.00 ($156.82) to €164.00 ($186.36) in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,537. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

