Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $143.80

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €143.80 ($163.41) and traded as high as €145.50 ($165.34). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €144.95 ($164.72), with a volume of 349,591 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €159.80 ($181.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €158.41 ($180.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is €145.39 and its 200 day moving average is €143.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

