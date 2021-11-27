Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.05 ($58.02).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DWNI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($56.25) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($58.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €41.57 ($47.24) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €49.45 and its 200-day moving average is €50.55. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($43.28).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

