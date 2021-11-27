Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Up 628.7% in November

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 628.7% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 211.3 days.

Dexterra Group stock remained flat at $$6.88 during midday trading on Friday. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HZNOF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.