DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 1,119.0% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Shares of DHBC stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. DHB Capital has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

