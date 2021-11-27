DIA (DIA) Trading 13.6% Higher This Week

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. DIA has a total market cap of $116.03 million and approximately $78.72 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA coin can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00003744 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DIA has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DIA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00044550 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00234497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00088575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012358 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 56,634,600 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.