DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Holdings Increased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1,557.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,962 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

