DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the October 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of DDCCF traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $19.00.
About DIC Asset
