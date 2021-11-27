Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Update

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the October 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DTGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,498. Digerati Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Digerati Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

