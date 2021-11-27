Digitalcoin (DGC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $311,638.65 and approximately $25.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,589.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.57 or 0.07465894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.94 or 0.00355263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.33 or 0.01026456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00085569 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00011514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.18 or 0.00416164 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.10 or 0.00441661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,052,168 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.