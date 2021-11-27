Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) by 420.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,753 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.20% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DUST opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

