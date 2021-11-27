disBalancer Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $211,829.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00064026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00076608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00105138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.85 or 0.07440533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,585.84 or 1.00114097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,990,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,645,590 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

