Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 436.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.