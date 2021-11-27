dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Short Interest Up 678.7% in November

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,700 shares, a growth of 678.7% from the October 31st total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:DMYQ traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $10.74. 2,679,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,026. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. IV alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the second quarter worth $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the third quarter worth $118,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the third quarter worth $238,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 14.7% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the third quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.