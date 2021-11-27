DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 13,439 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $50,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.6% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $665.64 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $294.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $643.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.