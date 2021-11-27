DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 425,180 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 425,180 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.65% of PTC worth $91,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of PTC by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,176,000 after purchasing an additional 343,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,037,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $105.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.58 and its 200 day moving average is $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.51 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

