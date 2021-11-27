DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,888 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Adobe were worth $66,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $662.10 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $630.79 and its 200 day moving average is $603.77. The company has a market cap of $315.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

