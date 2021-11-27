DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,085 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in JD.com were worth $41,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 83.3% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on JD. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

JD stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.