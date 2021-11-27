DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 132,391 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.16% of Amphenol worth $67,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Amphenol by 7,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,035,000 after acquiring an additional 782,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE APH opened at $81.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $86.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,300 shares of company stock worth $11,323,919. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.