DNB Asset Management AS Buys 37,994 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $111,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $389.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.36 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

