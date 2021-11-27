DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.14 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.80. The stock has a market cap of $222.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.15 and a 200-day moving average of $154.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

