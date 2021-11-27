DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.09% of Citigroup worth $133,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. blooom inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 575.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

