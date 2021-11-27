DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $79,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $439.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

