DNB Asset Management AS Has $105.76 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,459 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $105,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $315.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

