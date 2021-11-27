DNB Asset Management AS Has $40.79 Million Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,597,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161,284 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.28% of Plug Power worth $40,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Plug Power by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,119,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,034,000 after purchasing an additional 421,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

