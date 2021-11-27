DNB Asset Management AS Has $41.97 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,059 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $546.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $523.32 and a 200 day moving average of $492.03. The firm has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.74 and a 1 year high of $577.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

