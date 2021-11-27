DNB Asset Management AS Has $66.18 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 936.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 465,220 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,316 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.16% of Electronic Arts worth $66,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 642,063 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $91,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 34,451 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 814 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,914 shares of company stock worth $5,083,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.87 and a 200 day moving average of $140.21. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.41 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

