DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $52,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 46.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 164.2% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

NYSE BLK opened at $901.64 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $902.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $893.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

