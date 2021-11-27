DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,247 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.12% of Mastercard worth $413,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 21.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

Mastercard stock opened at $324.17 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.38 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $318.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

