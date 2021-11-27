DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 235,372 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 2.37% of Sanmina worth $59,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,246,000 after buying an additional 173,041 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,716,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 817,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 128,819 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,277,000 after buying an additional 118,011 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

