DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 25,863 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $41,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Amundi purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $690,308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,568 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,438,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

TJX stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average is $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

