DNB Asset Management AS Sells 27,594 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,594 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.14% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $45,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $157.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average is $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

