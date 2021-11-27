DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $53,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 16.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

NYSE DHR opened at $323.96 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $231.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

