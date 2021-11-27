DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up about 2.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $249.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.51. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.