Dogecoin (DOGE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $925.12 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $26.84 billion and approximately $925.12 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.87 or 0.00354343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000445 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 87.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,290,517,091 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

