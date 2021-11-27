Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $141.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

