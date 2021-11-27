Donut 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,567.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $963,671.03 and approximately $15,567.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00103942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.31 or 0.07480040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,055.78 or 0.99900107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.