Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.39. Dorman Products posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $113.90 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $86.22 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.