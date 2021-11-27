Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Douglas Emmett worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,871,000 after buying an additional 290,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after buying an additional 2,371,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after buying an additional 256,744 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,681,000 after buying an additional 146,029 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,564,000 after buying an additional 1,054,833 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DEI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.