DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is ($0.63). DraftKings posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on DraftKings from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $4,529,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,842,701 shares of company stock valued at $158,331,116. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 108.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

